Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.76. Heartland Express shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 27,716 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Heartland Express

Heartland Express Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $659.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 112.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $6,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More

