HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.40.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Shares of HEI opened at $259.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. HEICO has a 1-year low of $185.03 and a 1-year high of $283.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.18.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Analysts expect that HEICO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
