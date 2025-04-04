HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI opened at $259.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. HEICO has a 1-year low of $185.03 and a 1-year high of $283.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Analysts expect that HEICO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

