Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.
