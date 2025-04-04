Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Get Heineken alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Heineken

Heineken Price Performance

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22.

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.