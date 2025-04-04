Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 751 ($9.84) and last traded at GBX 752.68 ($9.86), with a volume of 62331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 763 ($10.00).

Henderson Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £532.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 793.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 816.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 13.05 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 93.00%.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

Featured Articles

