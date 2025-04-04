Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.00 and last traded at $63.93, with a volume of 99296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

