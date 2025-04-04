Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.78 and traded as low as $260.76. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $262.81, with a volume of 29,888 shares trading hands.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.80 and a 200 day moving average of $247.91.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

