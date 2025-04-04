HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,526.40. This represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $120.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

