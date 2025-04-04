HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Integer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Integer by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Integer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Down 4.1 %

ITGR stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. Oppenheimer lowered Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

