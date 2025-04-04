HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.