HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 140,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 43,165 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Baird R W upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $224.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $234.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

