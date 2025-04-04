HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NEM opened at $48.38 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

