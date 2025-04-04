Hikari Tsushin Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amentum by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,840,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMTM opened at $18.29 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.63.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

