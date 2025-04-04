Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,122,278.32. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

