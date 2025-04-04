Honda Motor FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by Zacks Research

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $3.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

HMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.57. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 27.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 466,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 84.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

