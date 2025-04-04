Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lessened by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Trading Down 4.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $206.68 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.