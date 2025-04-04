Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.59, with a volume of 38816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,998,887.88. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,738.98. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,633 shares of company stock valued at $593,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,890,000 after purchasing an additional 521,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

