Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.48.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$8.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.33.

In other news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski bought 9,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$155,508.00. Insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.