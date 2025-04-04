Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares in the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 160,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of AON by 909.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 254,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,438,000 after acquiring an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

Shares of AON stock opened at $394.41 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.18 and its 200 day moving average is $373.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

