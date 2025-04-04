Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of VV opened at $247.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $226.62 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.8888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.