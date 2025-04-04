Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

