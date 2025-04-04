Huntington National Bank Has $1.03 Million Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,435,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,322,000 after purchasing an additional 281,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellanova by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,489,000 after buying an additional 731,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $285,126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 869.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $9,329,347.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,534,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,715,140.48. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,473,032. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

