Huntington National Bank Purchases 128 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Argus set a $148.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $136.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.44. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.