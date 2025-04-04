Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -273.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

