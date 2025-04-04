Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

DFEM stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.