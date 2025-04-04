Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,270 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

