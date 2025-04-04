Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 444,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $116,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $13,516,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 18.9% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $267.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.81. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

