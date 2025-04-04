Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading 14.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.08 and last traded at C$19.07. 1,635,362 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,456,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.72.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.
