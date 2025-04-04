IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 111,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get IBEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBEX

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $191,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,945.50. This represents a 30.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Neil Dawson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $134,568. This trade represents a 70.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,121. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in IBEX by 110.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in IBEX by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 20.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 85,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.