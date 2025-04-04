Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 354,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 288,113 shares.The stock last traded at $29.27 and had previously closed at $28.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Immunocore Trading Down 6.1 %

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Immunocore news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 807,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,994,085.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,721,463.20. The trade was a 60.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Immunocore by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,048,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,430,000 after buying an additional 668,382 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200,373 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,668,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after acquiring an additional 196,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,187,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

