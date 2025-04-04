Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – April 1st

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Accenture, and Chevron are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares issued by companies that primarily operate in sectors like manufacturing, transportation, aerospace, and construction. These stocks represent ownership in businesses that play a crucial role in supporting and driving the economy’s infrastructure and growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $15.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.38. The stock had a trading volume of 87,668,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,377,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,780,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,311,761. The firm has a market cap of $784.72 billion, a PE ratio of 136.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.54.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,403,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,809,810. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.64. 1,495,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,462. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $295.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80. Chevron has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

