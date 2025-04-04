Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 546143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Separately, Susquehanna raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

