Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,403 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,060.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 976,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,043.20. This trade represents a 0.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
American Strategic Investment Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYC stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.08. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.52.
American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 334.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.
American Strategic Investment Company Profile
American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
