Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases 225,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $3,242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,147,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,631,858.63. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $14.51 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,966,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $22,507,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Asana by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after buying an additional 1,043,047 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,166,000 after acquiring an additional 937,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $11,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

