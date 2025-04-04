Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys 70,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of £238,000 ($311,844.86).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Trevor Carvey bought 10,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 384 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($50,314.47).

Conduit Trading Up 0.4 %

CRE opened at GBX 340 ($4.45) on Friday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 316 ($4.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 549.74 ($7.20). The firm has a market cap of £683.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 402.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 463.44.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Conduit’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Monday.

About Conduit

Conduit Re is a pure play global reinsurance business based in Bermuda. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.

