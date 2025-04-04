Insider Buying: Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) insider Martin J. Gilbert bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £11,650 ($15,264.68).

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GLEN traded down GBX 22.04 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 238.76 ($3.13). The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,000,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,714,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 325.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 364.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.87, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. Glencore plc has a 1-year low of GBX 230.75 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 506.72 ($6.64).

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 380 ($4.98) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.29) to GBX 440 ($5.77) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 476.43 ($6.24).

About Glencore

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

