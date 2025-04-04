Insider Buying: Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) insider Martin J. Gilbert bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £11,650 ($15,264.68).
Glencore Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GLEN traded down GBX 22.04 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 238.76 ($3.13). The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,000,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,714,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 325.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 364.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.87, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. Glencore plc has a 1-year low of GBX 230.75 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 506.72 ($6.64).
Glencore Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Glencore
Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.
