Insider Buying: Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Director Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) Director Adam Ian Lundin acquired 150,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,623,000.00.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,532. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$9.67 and a 1-year high of C$17.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.09.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

