Insider Buying: PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) insider Kym Osley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.81 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of A$68,100.00 ($43,101.27).

PWR Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $821.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Get PWR alerts:

PWR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. PWR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

PWR Company Profile

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

Featured Articles

