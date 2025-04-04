Insider Buying: Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Buys A$40,125.00 in Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.35 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of A$40,125.00 ($25,395.57).

Alfred Moufarrige also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Alfred Moufarrige acquired 22,600 shares of Servcorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.30 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of A$119,734.80 ($75,781.52).

Servcorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $523.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73.

Servcorp Increases Dividend

About Servcorp

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Servcorp’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. Servcorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.

