Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 25,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,665,456.34. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

