Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells 2,237 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $17,940.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,369.94. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

BCYC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,538. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $325,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

