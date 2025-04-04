Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 25,687 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 25,687 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $582,067.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,223.72. The trade was a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Troy Wichterman sold 4,151 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $103,775.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Troy Wichterman sold 660 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $16,803.60.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Troy Wichterman sold 159 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $4,219.86.

On Monday, January 6th, Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $26,668.74.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $11,113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

