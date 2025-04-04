Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) EVP Sells 399 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Reddy Sandeep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ traded down $19.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,839. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.44 and a 200 day moving average of $442.80.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DPZ. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

