Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 45,410 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,424.85. The trade was a 71.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $173.99 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.24.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DoorDash by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.