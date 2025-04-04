Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,233.59. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $149,480.00.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HMN stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.21. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HMN

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,194,000 after acquiring an additional 359,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 53,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.