Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,477.76. The trade was a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $506,400.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, David Spector sold 6,839 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $698,398.68.

On Wednesday, January 8th, David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.38, for a total value of $496,900.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $102.82 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.03 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 231.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after buying an additional 815,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,004,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,967,000 after purchasing an additional 264,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,835,000 after purchasing an additional 199,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,890,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

