Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells 1,449 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 1,449 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $17,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,729 shares in the company, valued at $608,748. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $10.90 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNCY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.