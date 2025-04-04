Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 7,524 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $721,401.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,243.20. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 21st, Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41.

On Monday, January 6th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.09, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.42. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $301,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,622,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $222,146,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Twilio by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after buying an additional 331,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

