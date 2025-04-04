Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Frontdoor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

