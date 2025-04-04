Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 27,963 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 337,996 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of NMI by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 63,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NMI by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $4,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

