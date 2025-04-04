Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys New Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Korn Ferry accounts for approximately 0.9% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

